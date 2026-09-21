Trump seeks more defenders, Harris considers next move

Two new publications by The Wall Street Journal and Axios outline different but related processes in American politics - Donald Trump's growing irritation with the way his allies defend his policies, and uncertainty about Kamala Harris's future plans.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has told his advisers that he does not see enough influential political figures to publicly defend him and the achievements of his second term. The information comes from people familiar with the conversations cited by the publication.

Trump wants more public protection

According to the WSJ, the president is increasingly frustrated with the way his administration and his political allies present the results of his administration.

His dissatisfaction is manifested against the backdrop of a series of political and legal disputes. Among them is the conflict over his attempts to change the management of the Kennedy Center, as well as the White House's decision to restrict access to several media outlets after critical publications and television comments.

Trump has told aides that he does not have enough political allies to defend him on television and make the case for his policies. White House spokesman Stephen Chung rejects that assessment, saying the president's allies are doing an "incredible job" in spreading his messages.

This comes at a time when the administration is facing additional political pressure due to the war with Iran and rising energy prices.

WSJ notes other reasons for the growing tension around the president – a Supreme Court decision against some of the administration's plans for mail-in voting, a disagreement with the Federal Reserve on interest rate policy, and problems with media coverage of his second term.

Harris has not yet made a decision

At the other end of the American political spectrum, attention is gradually turning to the 2028 presidential election.

According to Axios, a significant portion of people who have worked with Kamala Harris do not expect the former vice president to make another attempt at the White House.

The publication spoke with eight former senior advisers and aides to Harris. Only one of them believes she is likely to run. Two define the chances as roughly equal, and five expect her not to launch a new presidential campaign.

However, this does not mean that Harris has decided to withdraw from national politics.

On the contrary - according to Axios, she has increased her contacts with Democratic officials and activists over the past year. Her former senior adviser David Plouffe also said a new campaign would face serious challenges.

One of her former aides put the odds of her running as "50-50."

Sources: The Wall Street Journal, Axios