History will “erase“ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - this was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS.

Her comment was made after the International Youth Festival and is related to Zelensky's recent statements regarding the possibility of massive use of drones and threats to Russian airspace, TASS reports.

Zakharova stated that, in her opinion, history has repeatedly “erase“ political leaders who have shown “misanthropy“. She cites Napoleon Bonaparte and Adolf Hitler as examples.

“They failed to influence the course of history in such a way as to obliterate humanity or humanity. On the contrary, history obliterated them. "It will be like this time too," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Zakharova accused Zelensky of seeking to impose his will through accumulated military power and drew parallels with historical figures who, according to her, tried to subjugate other countries and peoples.

The statement comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the sharp rhetoric between Moscow and Kiev.

In the same interview, Zakharova also commented on the topic of the security of Russian airspace, emphasizing Kiev's stated intentions to use unmanned systems.

Sources: Reuters, TASS, Argumenty i Fakty