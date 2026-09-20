Moscow threatens strikes on Kiev after attacks

Russia has said it intends to step up strikes on Kiev after a large-scale drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that the actions will be directed against military targets in the Ukrainian capital. The ministry presents this as a response to attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure.

Moscow claims to have repelled the massive attack

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attempt at a massive attack on Moscow has been thwarted.

The Russian military ministry reports that 1,951 Ukrainian drones and eight cruise missiles have been shot down or intercepted in the past 24 hours.

These data were provided by the Russian side and cannot be independently confirmed in their entirety.

Attack on Moscow caused fires

On the night of September 20, Moscow and the Moscow region were attacked by a large number drones.

Russian authorities reported fires and destruction in various areas. Among the affected sites is the Moscow Oil Refinery, as well as the logistics technopark “Sofino“.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the attack as the most massive against the capital to date.

Kiev was also subjected to air strikes

Against the backdrop of Russian warnings, Kiev and other Ukrainian regions continued to be the target of air strikes.

Ukrainian authorities reported strikes by Russian drones and missiles in various parts of the country.

In recent weeks alone, Kiev has repeatedly been placed under prolonged air alert.

Russia promises new strikes

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that it would take additional actions against military facilities in Kiev.

The threat comes after what Russian authorities consider the largest drone attack to date against Moscow and the region.

The Ukrainian side has not officially claimed responsibility for all the reported attacks against the Russian capital.

Tensions between Moscow and Kiev are increasing

The new exchange of strikes comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war and the increase in the use of long-range unmanned systems.

Both sides report strikes on the enemy's infrastructure and military targets, while information about individual defeats and the damage caused often comes from military departments and local authorities.

The situation remains dynamic, and the Russian threat of new strikes on Kiev creates the prerequisites for further intensification of air attacks in the coming days.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, TASS, Reuters