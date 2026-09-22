G7 urges Houthis to halt Yemen attacks

In New York, G7 foreign ministers called on the Houthis to immediately cease all military actions, threats and attacks on civilian ships, Reuters reported.

In a joint statement, they condemned the “unacceptable” attacks that the Houthis continue to carry out in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. "We call on the Houthis to immediately cease all hostilities, all threats and attacks against civilian ships and to return to a genuine political settlement," the ministers said.

The G7 document also states that Iran must end its support for Ansar Allah.

The meeting was held on September 21, 2026 in New York, on the eve of the general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, which begins on September 22.

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, have been in an armed conflict in Yemen since August 2014. In early September 2026, the movement launched a new offensive in the southwest of the country.

According to the chronology described, the Houthis have carried out missile and drone strikes on the Red Sea coast and the outskirts of Taiz, in order to cut off access to the port of Moha and advance towards the Bab el-Mandeb area.

On September 12, 2026, Khuzam al-Assad, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, told TASS that the Houthis had completed their operation to establish control over western Yemeni territories reaching the strait.

Sources: Reuters, UN, TASS