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Explosions in Chernigov, 28 drones shot down over Voronezh

Explosions in Chernigov, 28 drones shot down over Voronezh

An air raid alert has been issued in the Ukrainian city, and damage from falling debris has been reported in the Russian Voronezh region.

Sep 22, 2026 06:53 59

Explosions in Chernigov, 28 drones shot down over Voronezh - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Explosions were heard in Chernigov, northern Ukraine, and an air raid alert has been issued in the city, Suspilne Chernigov reported.

At the same time, Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev said that 28 drones were shot down over the region overnight. He said they were destroyed over Voronezh itself and 14 districts of the region.

Gusev said: “According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.“ He added that a summer house in Voronezh was damaged by falling debris.

Russian authorities have not reported any other damage or injuries in the region at this time.

Sources: Suspilne Chernigov, Alexander Gusev