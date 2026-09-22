Putin spoke with Saudi Crown Prince

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. This was reported by the Kremlin press service.

„Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud“, the statement said.

During the conversation, the Russian leader congratulated the Saudi Crown Prince on the upcoming national holiday - the National Day of Saudi Arabia, noting that 100 years ago, the USSR was the first foreign country to recognize the Saudi kingdom.

Putin and Prince Mohammed also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, in particular in the Persian Gulf region. During the conversation, they stressed “the lack of an alternative to political and diplomatic efforts to normalize the current crisis, while taking into account the interests of all parties“.

“In light of the deteriorating military and political situation in Yemen, the need for a rapid cessation of hostilities and the creation of conditions for the start of a constructive inter-Yemeni dialogue under the auspices of the UN was confirmed. The importance of ensuring safe and unhindered passage of vessels through international waterways in the region, including the Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz,“ was also stressed,“ the Kremlin said.

Putin and Prince Mohammed also expressed mutual satisfaction with the level of cooperation achieved in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres. The Russian president and the Saudi crown prince agreed to continue contacts at various levels.