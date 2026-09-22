Teenager arrested for planning terrorist attack on school and mosque

Polish intelligence services have detained a 17-year-old teenager suspected of planning a terrorist attack on a school and a mosque. The National Prosecutor's Office announced this.

“On September 18, 2026, officers of the Internal Security Agency, acting in coordination with the prosecutor of the Silesian Branch of the Organized Crime and Corruption Department of the National Prosecutor's Office, detained Pawel G., a Polish citizen born in 2009“, the agency said in a statement on its website. During the search, weapons, books and patches with Nazi symbols were found in his possession.

In addition, the prosecutor's office specified that correspondence was found on the teenager's social networks regarding the planning of an attack on the school and the mosque. The young man is accused of participating in an organized criminal group, inciting ethnic hatred and preparing a terrorist attack. The Katowice District Court sentenced him to three months in prison. The suspect pleaded not guilty during questioning.

Two 16-year-olds were previously arrested in the same case. They were members of neo-Nazi groups on Telegram and Discord.