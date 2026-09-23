Burnham and Trump hold first meeting in New York

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and US President Donald Trump held their first meeting in New York on September 22, 2026, at a time when the two countries have disagreements on a number of foreign policy issues, Reuters reported.

After the conversation, Burnham said that the two had achieved a “good relationship“ in their first talks. Trump, in turn, described the British Prime Minister as a “natural businessman“.

The meeting was not without controversy. The US president again criticized the British plan to settle the status of the military base on the island of Diego Garcia, calling it “a terrible deal“.

Burnham indicated that London would continue to defend its positions on key international issues, including the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. According to Reuters, the two also discussed artificial intelligence, as well as broader British-American relations.

Sources: Reuters, BTA