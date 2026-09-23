Zelensky: Xi Jinping has influence over Putin; Rubio: War will not end with military victory

The war in Ukraine and the possibilities for ending it are once again among the leading topics on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on his US counterpart Donald Trump to bring China into the peace process, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the conflict would ultimately be resolved through negotiations, not military victory for one side.

Zelensky: Xi Jinping has influence over Putin

After his meeting with Trump in New York, Zelensky said he had discussed with the US president the possibility of bringing China into efforts to end the war.

The Ukrainian leader said Trump was due to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that he believed Beijing could play a role in the conflict. role in influencing Moscow.

“He has influence over Putin“, Zelensky said, emphasizing that if the international community truly wants an end to the war, efforts must continue constantly.

Zelensky also expressed his readiness to participate in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, Trump could help organize a trilateral format between the leaders of the United States, Ukraine and Russia.

Rubio: The war will not end with a military victory

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the war between Russia and Ukraine will not end with a “overwhelming military victory“ of one side.

According to him, the conflict will end with an agreement reached through negotiations. Rubio stressed that the sooner such an agreement is reached, the fewer people will die and the less destruction will be.

At the same time, Rubio specified that no agreement has been reached on the proposed energy truce between Russia and Ukraine at this time.

The US administration continues to state its readiness to mediate when an opportunity for progress arises between Moscow and Kiev.

The energy truce is among the specific ideas discussed in recent days. Kiev has proposed a mutual cessation of strikes on energy facilities as a first step towards a broader de-escalation.

Tsikhanouskaya: Belarus could be used again against Ukraine

Meanwhile, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya warned of the possibility that Russia could once again use Belarusian territory for actions against Ukraine.

In New York, she said that in her opinion, Alexander Lukashenko would provide Moscow with Belarusian territory, logistics and infrastructure if the Kremlin decided to step up its actions on Ukraine's northern border.

Tsikhanouskaya also claims that Russian technology and infrastructure is already being used in Belarus, including to support drone operations.

According to her, the potential threat is not limited to Ukraine, as, according to her, similar capabilities can also be used for provocations on the borders of European Union countries. These are assessments by the Belarusian opposition leader and do not constitute an independently confirmed forecast of future Russian actions.

Kiev insists on free navigation in the Black Sea

Amid diplomatic efforts, Ukraine is also emphasizing the security of the Black Sea.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga said after a meeting with the acting head of the World Food Program, Karl Skau, that restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea is among the urgent global priorities.

Szybiga accused Russia of purposefully attacks the Ukrainian sea corridor, ports and agricultural infrastructure in order to hinder grain exports.

According to the Ukrainian minister, the consequences of such attacks could be felt far beyond the Black Sea region, as Ukraine is an important supplier of grain and sunflower oil to world markets.

Sybiga stressed the need to protect Ukrainian ports and said that restoring freedom of navigation and protecting food security should be among the priorities of the international community.