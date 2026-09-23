Iran sets conditions for Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the key points in the conflict between the US and Iran, while diplomatic efforts to end hostilities continue on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Iranian side said it was ready to restore free navigation through the strait, but set conditions for the United States. According to Iranian officials, Washington must end the naval blockade, return frozen Iranian assets and stop hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Earlier, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran could reopen the strait within a week if the United States reduced military pressure and lifted the blockade of Iranian ports. At the same time, the Iranian side has submitted a proposal to end the conflict through intermediaries.

Witkoff: Consultations with Iran are successful

Against this backdrop, the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff described the consultations with Iran held in New York through intermediaries as successful.

According to him, the US side has participated in lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation, with intermediaries conveying the positions between the two sides. Witkoff said that the round of talks ended with the hope of constructive development and that the mediators would continue their work.

US President Donald Trump also said that he sees the prerequisites for reaching agreements with Iran. According to him, a number of ideas for resolving the crisis were presented at the meetings.

However, no final agreement has been announced between Washington and Tehran so far. The main disagreements remain related to military action, Iran's nuclear program, sanctions and the shipping regime through Hormuz.

France proposes international security mechanism

In parallel with the US-Iranian contacts, France is working on a draft UN Security Council resolution to create an international mechanism to guarantee freedom of navigation through Hormuz.

Paris is discussing the initiative with the US and other partners. According to French diplomatic sources, the idea is to guarantee the safety of commercial shipping and access to energy markets, without presenting the international mission as an offensive operation against Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron has already said that Paris is seeking diplomatic solutions that would allow more container ships and oil tankers to pass through the strait even before a comprehensive political agreement is reached.

This is particularly important for Europe, as any prolonged restriction on traffic through Hormuz puts pressure on global supplies of oil and other energy resources.

Explosion near Qeshm

Amid diplomatic contacts, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported an explosion near the island of Qeshm, located in the Strait of Hormuz.

The cause of the explosion and its consequences have not yet been clarified. Due to the lack of confirmed information, it is not clear whether it was a military strike, an accident or some other reason.

Qeshm is a strategically located island in the immediate vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz and has already been affected by actions within the framework of the current conflict.

Sources: AP, IRNA, Elysee Palace