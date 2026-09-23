Trump, Zelensky Discuss Energy Truce, Path to Ending War

US and Ukrainian Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky Discussed Stopping Attacks on Energy Facilities and Possible Steps to Ending the War in Ukraine. The Talk Was Held on the Sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and Lasted About 40 Minutes. After the Meeting, Zelensky Described It as Positive and Productive.

The Main Specific Issue Is the Possibility of an Energy Truce Between Russia and Ukraine. Zelensky said that Kiev is ready to accept an agreement to stop attacks on energy infrastructure, but on condition that Moscow commits to the same.

The Ukrainian president stressed that during the conversation, Trump did not ask Ukraine to unilaterally stop its attacks on Russian facilities. According to him, the idea is to achieve a mutual cessation of attacks, which could be the first step towards a broader de-escalation.

“We are ready for any format of an energy truce“, Zelensky said after the meeting. He expressed hope that the American side would find a way to convince Russia to join negotiations to end the conflict.

The topic is especially sensitive before winter, when the Ukrainian energy system is traditionally under serious pressure. Kiev is seeking additional funds and weapons to protect its infrastructure, including air defense systems.

Request for new “Patriot“

During the meeting, Zelensky also raised the issue of additional missiles for the American “Patriot“ air defense systems.

The Ukrainian president said he had asked Trump for the so-called “winter package“ to help the country protect its airspace during the upcoming winter period.

Zelensky also discussed the possibility of Ukraine obtaining a license to produce “Patriot“ missiles on its territory, as well as broader guarantees for the country's security.

Possible trilateral meeting

Another important element of the conversation is the prospect of a meeting between the leaders of the United States, Ukraine and Russia.

Zelensky once again expressed his readiness to participate in a trilateral meeting with Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kiev hopes that Washington will be able to convince Moscow to join such a format.

Trump, for his part, told the UN General Assembly that the US is working with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine and that, in his opinion, a solution to the conflict can be achieved sooner than many expect.

However, there is no publicly confirmed agreement yet on a specific date or format for a trilateral meeting.

Pressure on Moscow

Zelensky also said that he expects Trump to use the economic tools available to Washington to put pressure on Russia.

The Ukrainian president mentioned the legislation related to sanctions against Russia and the possibility of using customs measures. According to him, the American president has tools that can be used if Moscow refuses to take steps towards de-escalation.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of ongoing Russian and Ukrainian attacks on energy and oil facilities. In recent days, Ukrainian attacks have hit Russian refineries, while Russian missiles and drones have continued to hit Ukrainian infrastructure.

Trump: It's time to end the war

Before his conversation with Zelensky, Trump said it was time to end the war in Ukraine. The US president praised Ukrainian servicemen and said Washington continues to work to find a solution.

At the same time, Trump linked the Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries to rising diesel prices and said the issue would be discussed with Zelensky. The topic of fuels has gained additional relevance due to the turmoil in global energy markets.

After the meeting, Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for a concrete step towards de-escalation, but expects reciprocity from Russia.

The proposal for an energy ceasefire remains at the level of a political initiative for now. In order for it to be implemented, Moscow must also agree to stop attacks on energy infrastructure. It is the Russian position that will be decisive for whether the idea discussed between Trump and Zelensky will become a real agreement.

Sources: BTA, Associated Press, UN