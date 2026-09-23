Night attack on Ukraine: one killed in Kharkiv, seven injured in Izyum and infrastructure hit

Several Ukrainian regions were attacked during the night and late evening, Ukrainian authorities reported. According to “Ukrainskaya Pravda“, the strikes killed and injured a civilian, damaged residential buildings and cars, and an industrial plant in Kremenchug was among the affected sites.

In Izyum, Kharkiv region, Russian forces carried out another strike with guided bombs. According to the city's military administration, four such munitions were used. Hits were reported in the city area, damaging residential buildings and starting a fire.

Local authorities later reported seven casualties, including an 11-year-old child. The child was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. The data on the damage and the number of people affected are being specified.

In Kharkiv, Russian drones attacked cars. According to information from the Ukrainian authorities, one person died in the attack. Damaged vehicles and damage to nearby residential buildings were also reported.

In Kiev, a drone damaged a private home. One person was injured and taken to hospital for medical care.

A separate strike was recorded in the Zaporizhia region. A man was killed in shelling of a settlement, and damage was also caused to residential buildings.

The industrial infrastructure in Kremenchug was also seriously affected. According to information from the Ukrainian side, a factory of a large international tobacco manufacturer was subjected to two strikes. The plant is among the industrial sites in the region affected by the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The overnight attacks come just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kiev had intelligence on preparations for a new large-scale Russian attack on the country.

According to the Ukrainian authorities' summary data, various targets in several regions have been attacked over the past 24 hours. Both drones and guided bombs were used.

Ukrainian authorities are still working to determine the consequences of the strikes. The number of casualties and the extent of material damage may change during subsequent checks.

The overnight attacks once again showed the wide geographical scope of Russian attacks on Ukraine – from Kiev and Kharkiv region to Zaporizhia and Poltava region, with residential buildings, cars and industrial infrastructure among the affected objects.

Sources: Interfax-Ukraine, RBC-Ukraine, JTI, Russian Ministry of Defense