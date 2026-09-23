Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has accused Morocco of failing to control its borders, which he says has contributed to the mass influx of migrants into Ceuta.

Sanchez said smuggling networks had used a distorted interpretation of a court ruling to convince people that if they reached Ceuta by sea they would not be sent back to Morocco.

Spanish authorities have reported tens of thousands arriving in the North African exclave in the final days of the crisis. Spain and Morocco have since stepped up border security.

The new influx has also sparked wider political reactions in Europe. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful said that to control illegal migration, the EU needs partners outside Europe, pointing to Morocco.

Sources: BTA, DPA, Reuters