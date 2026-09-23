Yotova called from the UN rostrum: The war in Ukraine has gone beyond the territorial waters of the conflicting parties and this directly affects Bulgaria

President Iliana Yotova called from the UN rostrum for the Black Sea to be transformed from a zone of increased risk into a zone of national and international security – a zone of safety, a zone of free transport, energy, trade, digital corridors, of tourism, a zone where different cultures, religions and political systems meet in peace.

Security and stability in the Black Sea region as an integral part of security in all its dimensions were the main topic of the head of state's speech during the general political debates within the framework of the 81st annual session of the UN General Assembly.

President Yotova heads the Bulgarian delegation to the forum.

"The war in Ukraine has left the territorial waters of the conflicting parties and this directly affects Bulgaria today and now. But the problem in the Black Sea has gone from regional to global", emphasized Iliyana Yotova. She pointed out that the regional consequences, together with those of the war in Iran and the water shortage on the Danube River, carry the risk of a food crisis. President Yotova also raised the issue of the sustainability and balance of the marine ecosystems in the Black Sea, which are even more threatened by the war in Ukraine.

She stated that Bulgaria is preparing an initiative for which it will seek, together with the countries of the region and all interested countries, to reach an agreement and joint action to ensure free and safe navigation in the Black Sea. "We are convinced that this topic deserves the attention of the United Nations", emphasized Iliana Yotova.

From the UN rostrum, the President expressed his tribute to Captain Marin Marinov, who lost his life in the Gaza Strip while carrying out a humanitarian mission.