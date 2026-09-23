Turkey plans to introduce small modular reactors in 2030.

Turkey plans to have its first small modular reactors for nuclear power generation in 2030. This was announced to journalists in New York by Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar after participating in an energy roundtable that was part of the Turkey Investment Conference. Bayraktar is part of the delegation that is in the United States for the UN General Assembly.

"I hope that in the first quarter of 2030 we will see the first small modular reactor in Turkey, but so far we have not seen one. "That's why we want Turkey to be at the starting point of this process," said Alparslan Bayraktar.

The Energy Minister explained that Turkey is working on a regulation that provides incentives and tax breaks for investors in technologies for creating small modular reactors.

Bayraktar also commented on the agreement for the evaluation of small modular reactors, which was signed yesterday between the Turkish Atomic Energy Corporation and the United States Trade and Development Agency, emphasizing that in addition to Turkey, it will also cover Central Asia. He announced that a cooperation agreement in the field of nuclear energy is planned to be signed with the French Electricity Company (EDF).

The Turkish Energy Minister also outlined the need for electricity in Turkey. According to the data presented, by 2035, data centers in Turkey will need between 5 and 10 terawatt hours of electricity.

On the other hand, in order to meet the increasing demand for oil, the country must have 13 million electric cars by 2035, for which 1.3 million charging stations are needed. This requires investments of $50 billion in the distribution network and $30 billion in the transmission network.

Regarding the gas transmission project to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is recognized only by Ankara, Bayraktar commented that offshore activities have already begun, and foreign construction companies are also showing interest in the project. He stated that in this way a lasting solution to the electricity problem there will be found.

Regarding the restoration of the "Development Road" - an infrastructure project between Turkey and Iraq, Bayraktar said that electrification infrastructure is critical.

"What will really make this road a "Road to Ascension" is the energy connections," the energy minister said.

He stressed that Turkey is keen to build an oil and gas pipeline, as well as an electricity connection. He said the profits from these projects will finance the construction of the entire infrastructure of the "Road to Development".

Regarding minerals as strategic for Turkey, Bayraktar highlighted rare earth elements needed for industry and new technologies, as well as the development of gold deposits.