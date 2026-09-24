We are in a state of total war, rebels in Ethiopia say

"We are in a state of total war" against the Ethiopian government, Emmanuel Assefa, deputy chairman of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told AFP, as fighting rages between federal forces and armed groups in the neighboring regional states of Amhara and Afar, BTA reported.

"Fighting is going on everywhere," added the deputy head of the political force, which effectively rules the northern state. Yesterday, the organization took control of the airports in Tigray.

Today, fighting between federal forces and armed groups continues, especially in Afar. A humanitarian source in the region, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP that heavy weapons were being used in the area around the village of Yalo.

"There are people injured and displaced", the source said. Fighting is also taking place in Amhara.

The renewed fighting has raised fears of a new full-scale war, less than four years after the signing of a peace agreement that ended the war in Tigray. The conflict, which lasted from 2020 to 2022, has claimed the lives of at least 600,000 people.

Yesterday, rebel authorities in Tigray took control of the three airports in this northern Ethiopian region. Flights of the national Ethiopian airline. This new escalation comes just days after seven groups opposing the federal government in different parts of the country announced on Sunday the creation of an alliance aimed at overthrowing the government in Addis Ababa.