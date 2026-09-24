Tajani calls on UN to regain ability to act decisively

Italy has called for strengthening the role of the UN and reforming the Security Council so that the organization can respond more effectively to international crises. In a speech to the UN General Assembly, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the organization must regain the ability not only to make decisions but also to implement them, BTA reports.

“The United Nations was created to prevent violence from becoming the only law“, Tajani said. According to him, the UN too often seems “powerless“, and the Security Council should not become an “elitist club“.

The Italian minister stressed that his country supports the principle of the rule of law and multilateral diplomacy. He said peace is not a given, but requires constant effort and political commitment.

Tajani also reaffirmed Italy's position in support of a universal moratorium on the death penalty.

He represents Italy at this year's General Assembly session, after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was unable to attend in person. Tajani said her absence did not mean the Italian government's interest in the UN was diminished, and stressed that Rome wanted the organization to have a stronger role.