Ukraine hands over two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea

Ukraine has handed over two North Korean soldiers captured in the Russian Kursk region in January 2025 to South Korea. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech to the UN General Assembly, News.bg reports.

According to Zelensky, capturing North Korean servicemen alive was difficult. He said that one of the two tried to commit suicide after realizing that he would be captured.

The Ukrainian president did not give details about the method and timing of their handover. South Korea's foreign ministry also did not publicly confirm the specific circumstances, citing the need to protect the safety of the soldiers and their families.

The two are the first known North Korean servicemen captured alive since Pyongyang began sending troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine. South Korean media reported earlier that the captives had expressed a desire to settle in South Korea.

Zelensky had previously said that Kiev could hand over the soldiers to North Korea if this would facilitate their exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia. However, South Korea announced in February 2025 that it was ready to accept North Korean prisoners of war if they voluntarily chose to settle in the South.

Zelensky also used his speech to criticize military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. According to estimates by Ukraine and South Korea, North Korea has sent between 14,000 and 15,000 military personnel to Russia since 2024. A significant number of them have been stationed in the Kursk region.

Kiev also claims that Pyongyang has provided Russia with large quantities of ammunition and missile weapons in support of Russian military operations.