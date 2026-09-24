Pedro Sanchez calls for the abolition of the veto in the UN Security Council

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for a reform of the UN Security Council that would ensure fairer representation of different regions and eliminate the veto power of permanent members, News.bg reports.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York, Sanchez said that international institutions must adapt to today's geopolitical reality. According to him, no country should have the opportunity to be “judge in its own case“, regardless of its political and economic power.

The Spanish Prime Minister also warned of attempts to weaken multilateral institutions. According to him, the undermining of international rules begins with questioning them, and then they are violated when countries expect that there will be no consequences. Sanchez called for restoring trust in the UN.

He also expressed support for the organization's next secretary-general to be a woman from Latin America. Sanchez noted that previous holders of the position have been men. The process is currently underway to select a successor to Antonio Guterres, whose term ends at the end of 2026.

On the migration issue, Sanchez said that Spain will continue to put human rights at the heart of its policy and will not treat migrants as the enemy. He also commented on the mass crossing of the border at Ceuta in July, when over 70,000 people headed to the area in a short period of time. Spanish authorities later said there was no concrete evidence of the Moroccan government orchestrating the flow.

Security Council reform remains part of ongoing intergovernmental negotiations within the General Assembly. The Council has 15 members, with the five permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France - holding veto power.