Trump, Xi discuss Ukraine at White House

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula during their meeting at the White House. The conversation included global and regional issues, the Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing the Washington Post and an official statement from the Chinese government.

According to the statement, the two supported holding regional meetings in the coming weeks. In November, China will host the annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and the US will organize the G-20 meeting in Florida. It was not specified whether Trump and Xi will participate in these forums.

Xi Jinping said that the two presidents agreed to develop “constructive, strategic and stable relations“ between China and the US. According to him, such relations will benefit not only the Chinese and American people, but also people around the world.

The Chinese leader is in the US from September 23 to 25 at the invitation of Trump. The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during a conversation with the US president he discussed the possibility of bringing Xi into negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Washington Post