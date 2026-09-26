Russian strike destroys home in Zaporizhia, two women killed

Two women were killed in a Russian strike on a private home in Zaporizhia, the Zaporizhia regional military administration reported. The attack took place in the morning, with several strikes hitting the city.

A fire broke out after the house was hit. Rescuers were clearing the rubble and first pulled out the body of one woman, and then found the second victim. According to the regional administration, the deceased were Lyudmila and Vasilyna.

The two women are the mother and grandmother of a little boy who was left without them. In the material of “Ukrainska Pravda“ there is a discrepancy in the age of the child - the title states that he is four years old, while the text describes him as three years old. His name was not given.

The Russian strike also hit one of the markets in Zaporizhia. The extent of the damage and other consequences of the attack are still being determined.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda