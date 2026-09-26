Russian drones attacked Kiev and the region, there are injuries

Russian drones attacked Kiev and the Kiev region at night, Ukrainian authorities reported. Four people were injured in the capital, and two - in the region. Fires broke out in several districts and residential and warehouse buildings were damaged.

Fire in a residential building in Kiev

A fire broke out in a residential building and a shop located on the first floor in the Solomian district. 20 people were rescued from the building.

„Currently, four people are injured in a residential building in the Solomian district, where a fire broke out as a result of a drone crash. Emergency services are working on the scene“, reported Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In the Darnytskyi district, an area near warehouses was burning. The fire has been extinguished. In the Obolonskyi district, debris fell next to a residential building, breaking windows. According to Ukrainian authorities, there was no damage or fire in the building itself.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, debris from drones caused a fire and destroyed one of the shops in a shopping center. The fire has also been extinguished.

Two injured in Kyiv region

A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Boryspil district. Two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalized.

„The fire was extinguished by the rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the local fire department“, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

A private residential building and two cars were damaged in the Obukhiv district. Damage was also caused to a private house in the Buchansky district.

Sources: UNIAN ([unian.net](https://www.unian.net/war/kiev-armiya-rf-v-ocherednoy-raz-ata