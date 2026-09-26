US, China set up AI incident hotline

The US and China have agreed to establish a two-way communication channel for incidents related to superintelligence. The agreement was announced after Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to the US from September 23 to 25 and his meetings with US President Donald Trump.

„The US and China have established a dialogue to exchange views on the risks and benefits of superintelligence. The parties also agreed to establish a two-way communication channel for incidents related to superintelligence“, a White House press release said.

The agreement provides for direct communication in the event of an incident related to the development or use of systems defined by Washington and Beijing as superintelligence. The published information does not specify the format of the channel, the institutions involved or the specific response procedures.

Next contact by November

The White House indicates that the next contact between the United States and China on the topic of artificial intelligence security should take place no later than November 2026. The two countries have already begun talks about the potential risks and benefits of superintelligence.

The agreement was reached at a time of ongoing technological rivalry between Washington and Beijing. The new channel is designed to ensure communication in the event of incidents, but it is not clear from the announcement whether the two countries have agreed on common rules for the development or use of artificial intelligence systems.

Trump insists on another term

Donald Trump has previously said that he does not like the term “artificial intelligence“. He suggested that it be replaced with “higher intelligence“, “extreme intelligence“ or “superintelligence“, indicating that these definitions, in his opinion, better describe the rapidly developing technological revolution.

Following the president's statement, the US State Department obliged American diplomats to use the term “superintelligence“ in official documents. The upcoming contact between Washington and Beijing by November will show whether the new channel will also lead to additional arrangements for responding to risky incidents.

Sources: Newspaper