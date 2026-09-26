Three districts in Bangkok declared disaster zones

Three districts in eastern Bangkok have been declared disaster zones after torrential rains and flooding disrupted traffic and raised canal levels. The measure covers Nong Chok, Suan Luang and Khan Na Yao, as well as 13 sub-districts, the Thai newspaper „Nation“ reported.

Since September 24, the Thai capital has received nearly 300mm of rain in 48 hours. The situation is worst in eastern districts, where water has flooded roads and canals have filled faster than the city's drainage system can handle it. In some places, water has reached nearby homes and restaurants.

Authorities are increasing pumping

“In 48 hours since September 24, Bangkok has received nearly 300mm of rain. The main canals have filled faster than the city can pump out the water,“ said Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sitipunt.

The city government has directed crews and pumps to the areas with the highest water levels. Some of the water is being diverted to the Bueng Nong Bon reservoir to free up capacity in the canals and speed up drainage.

Sitipunt urged residents in low-lying areas near the canals to move their cars and belongings to higher ground. The warning is related to the expected new rainfall and the risk of flash floods in areas where water has already reached critical levels.

The forecast remains unfavorable

The Thai Meteorological Department predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bangkok and surrounding areas until September 27. The reason is a combination of an active low-pressure area, a monsoon front over the central part of the country and an intensified southwest monsoon.

Meteorologists warn of possible flash floods, rapid runoff from forested areas, landslides and overflowing rivers. Authorities in Bangkok continue to monitor the canals and urge people in the threatened areas to avoid low-lying roads and areas that have already been flooded.

Sources: RBC, Nation, Thairat