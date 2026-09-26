Romania scrambled two F-18s over air target near border

Romania scrambled two F-18 fighter jets on the night of September 26 after detecting an air target near the border with Ukraine. The object was registered by the Romanian radar system in the area of the town of Vilkovo in the Odessa region, not far from the Romanian border, the Romanian Ministry of Defense announced.

After the target was detected, an air hazard alert was sent to residents in the northern part of Tulcea County. The two fighter jets took off to monitor the situation and determine whether there was a threat to Romanian territory.

The air alert was canceled at 01:30. The Romanian Defense Ministry said: „There were no reports of any incursion into national airspace.“

Second incident in two nights

This is the second time Romanian fighter jets have been scrambled in the area in two consecutive nights. On the night of September 25, the country's military aviation was activated due to unmanned aerial vehicles detected near the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

The new incident comes amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and the increased attention of neighboring countries to aerial objects approaching their borders. In this case, there is no evidence that Romanian territory was violated, and the target remained near the border.

Poland prepares instructions for the population

Meanwhile, the Polish government has announced that it intends to distribute instructions for actions in the event of air attacks. They will explain the basic rules for finding a safe place both outdoors and in a building in the event of an air threat.

Sources: Evropejska Pravda