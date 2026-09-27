Treason suspect Novinsky granted Serbian citizenship

Former Ukrainian MP Vadim Novinsky has been granted Serbian citizenship under an expedited procedure, intended for foreigners whose presence is in the interest of Serbia. The decision was signed by Serbian Prime Minister Djurdj Matus on September 24 and published in the “Official Gazette“ a day later, Radio Free Europe’s Balkan Service reported.

The document does not publicly state specific reasons why granting Novinsky citizenship is in the interest of Serbia. The special procedure allows for circumventing the usual requirements for naturalization of foreigners.

Novinsky is suspected in Ukraine

In Ukraine, Novinsky is suspected of treason, as well as inciting religious enmity and hatred. The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine reported the suspicion to him in absentia in January 2025.

According to Ukrainian investigators, Novinsky acted as a “curator“ of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine and used religious communities in European countries to spread Russian propaganda. He was a people's deputy from the “Opposition Bloc“ and left Ukraine after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. The allegations are part of an investigation, and his guilt has not been established by a final verdict.

Over 300 Russian citizens have received Serbian passports

The Novinsky case comes against the backdrop of a practice that has brought Serbia under increased scrutiny by the European Union. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 300 Russian citizens have been granted Serbian citizenship by government decision and for reasons related to national interest.

Among them are public figures, politicians and businessmen included in Western countries' sanctions lists for supporting the war. Serbian citizenship allows for visa-free travel to EU countries, which is among the reasons Brussels views accelerated naturalizations as a potential risk.

“Serbia is not only refusing to impose sanctions on Russia, but is also circumventing the EU's common foreign and security policy in other ways,“ said Bojana Selakovic of the National Convention for the EU in Belgrade.

It has not yet been reported whether Serbian authorities have released additional reasons for the decision on Novinsky or whether Ukrainian institutions have taken new actions since granting citizenship.

Sources: UNIAN, Radio Free Europe, Ukrainska Pravda