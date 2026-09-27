CNN: Russia sends relics of princes to the front in Ukraine

Russia has begun sending Christian relics, including the remains of medieval princes, to the front in Ukraine. According to CNN, the goal is both to support the Russian military and to strengthen the religious justification of the war.

In early September, a part of the right hand of Prince Dmitry Donskoy, presented in Russia as the winner of the Battle of Kulikovo in 1380, was delivered to the front line. Representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate have stated that the holy prince will symbolically be “shoulder to shoulder“ with the Russian military. The relic has also begun to be transported between military bases in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Religious symbol for “defensive” war

The theologian Sergei Chapnin defines the use of such symbols as part of a broader practice of the Russian authorities and the church to present the war as just and justified.

„The church has practically merged with the state to such an extent that it is impossible to distinguish them“, states Chapnin.

According to him, the image of Dmitry Donskoy has not only religious, but also political significance. The prince is presented as a defender of the homeland, not as a conqueror. Thus, in Chapnin's assessment, the suggestion is built that Russia is not an aggressor, but is defending its own territory. He defines this historical construction as a „mobilization myth“.

The use of relics at the front is not a new practice for the Russian army. Previously, the remains of Prince Alexander Nevsky, also used in Russian official symbolism as an image of military glory, were also handed over to the military.

Dispute among the clergy

Orthodox priest and historian Alexander Zanemonets stated that the sending of relics has nothing to do with Christianity and is the use of the church for “patriotic“ purposes. According to him, religious relics are included in an attempt to secure political support for the state.

At the same time, some Russian servicemen turn to religion before combat missions. A former serviceman told CNN that soldiers pray, and field chaplains visit units and hospitals. Another soldier described conversations with a priest, prayer and the opportunity to touch a relic as “serious moral support“.

The Russian Church's support for the army is also causing controversy among the clergy. Grigory Mikhnov-Vaytenko, a priest from the Apostolic Orthodox Church, which is not part of the Russian Orthodox Church, stated:

“We must support people, especially those who wear uniform. The question is how we support them. On the one hand, we must not refuse spiritual help, and on the other - we must not mislead them.“

Sources: UNIAN, CNN