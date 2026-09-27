Egg thrown at Hungarian Prime Minister during speech

An egg was thrown at Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar during a speech in the city of Szolnok. The object did not hit the politician, and plainclothes police officers detained a man from the audience, the Hungarian Index reported.

The incident occurred at Kossuth Square, where Magyar met with residents as part of his national tour. At the beginning of the broadcast, it was not clear what object flew towards the stage. Two security guards stood behind the prime minister, and he interrupted his speech.

“If you want to throw eggs at me, come here, no problem“, said Magyar.

After that, cheers from the crowd followed and the speech could not continue immediately. Later, the police detained a man who was found to have thrown the egg. According to Index, he resisted arrest and was knocked to the ground. The publication also reports that the man said he regretted not hitting the prime minister in the head.

After a short interruption, Magyar returned to the stage and called on his supporters not to be angry with those involved in the incident. "Their disappointment is understandable, because they were deceived and then left alone," the prime minister said, quoted by Index.

The visit to Szolnok is the third stop on Magyar's national tour after the events in Veszprém and Pécs. During the event, the prime minister and representatives of the "Tisza" party also discussed expanding the tax regime for small entrepreneurs, property inspections of former politicians and the future of a planned electrolytic materials plant in the city.

Political background

Peter Magyar headed the Hungarian government on May 9, 2026. His "Tisza" party won 141 of the 199 seats in the National Assembly in the parliamentary elections in April, giving it a constitutional majority and ending Viktor Orbán's 16-year rule.

After the elections, Orbán announced the start of a “national resistance“ against the new cabinet, and Fidesz accused the Magyar government of making concessions to Brussels. There is currently no news of charges being brought against the person detained for throwing the egg.

Sources: RBC, Index, 24.hu