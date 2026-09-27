Andy Burnham vows new course for post-Brexit Britain

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has vowed to set the United Kingdom on a new course, describing the decade since the Brexit referendum as a period of “aimless wandering and division“. He said the country must end that period and restore people's hope for a better life.

Burnham made the statement as he arrived in Liverpool on Saturday for the first Labour Party conference, which he is attending as its leader. The prime minister has promised to set out his vision for achieving “good growth” in every region of the country.

„We are going to make this a really important week by setting a new direction for the country“, said the British Prime Minister.

„It has been a decade since Brexit and it has been a decade of too much aimless wandering, too much division, and we need to put an end to that“, said Burnham.

He said his vision would give people the chance to believe again that things would get better. „Life will get better – and it will“, he said.

Labour prepares for next election

Labour leader Bridget Philipson said she was not complacent about her chances of winning the next election. This comes against the backdrop of polls suggesting the party has regained public favor.

Despite Labour's improved position, Burnham ruled out the possibility of an early election before 2029. The government thus declared its intention to continue its governing course until the regular election cycle.

In Liverpool, the Prime Minister was accompanied by his wife Marie-France van Hel. He said he was proud of his first participation in the Labour Party conference as its leader.

Sources: BTA, PA Media, DPA