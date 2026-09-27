Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump immediately after his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Washington. The call lasted about 20 minutes and began at 9:00 p.m. Japan time. Trump gave Takaichi detailed information about his talks with the Chinese president.

“President Trump explained to me in quite some detail the last US-China summit,“ Takaichi told reporters. She said the two discussed mainly China-related issues, including economic security and safety, and confirmed close coordination between Tokyo and Washington. She declined to disclose specific details of the conversation, citing the diplomatic nature of the exchange.

Tokyo is watching the rapprochement between Washington and Beijing

The phone call took place after Xi Jinping's state visit to the United States and his meeting with Trump on September 24. The White House's final document states that the two leaders agreed to build a "constructive relationship of strategic stability" and recalled that the United States and China were allies during World War II.

It was these historical references that caused concern in Tokyo. Trump and Xi have repeatedly spoken of the two countries' joint fight against Japan, which was perceived as an unusual signal against the backdrop of tense Japan-China relations. The Japanese prime minister has not publicly announced that she has lodged a protest on this issue, but she stressed to Trump that Japan and the United States are already “the most trusted allies“ of each other.

Agreements between Trump and Xi

The White House announced that Washington and Beijing have reached an agreement on recommendations for more favorable tariff treatment of non-sensitive goods worth $30 billion in each direction. China has committed to importing at least 10 million metric tons of American coal in 2027 and 2028.

The two countries have also established mechanisms for trade and investment dialogue, and are due to hold another meeting on the risks and benefits of so-called superintelligence by November. Washington and Beijing have also agreed to maintain a communication channel in the event of incidents related to artificial intelligence and national security.

Japan-US alliance remains in focus

Takaichi and Trump met in New York on September 22, two days before the talks between the US and Chinese presidents. They discussed economic security, technology, critical minerals and regional security, and agreed to coordinate their actions on issues related to China.

“The fact that we held two leadership-level talks in one week shows the strength of the Japan-US alliance,“ said Takaichi. She added that she would continue to work closely with Trump. Meanwhile, the US and Chinese presidents have announced their intention to attend the G20 and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings, which will be hosted by the US and China respectively.

Sources: South China Morning Post, The Straits Times