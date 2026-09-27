EU allocates €710 million for communities affected by crises

The European Union will allocate €710 million to help communities affected by crises, natural disasters or conflicts. The majority of the funds are earmarked for Africa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced.

Some €380 million will be earmarked for sub-Saharan Africa for migration-related actions. The funding is intended to protect vulnerable migrants, support voluntary return and reintegration.

„The money is aimed at protecting vulnerable migrants, supporting voluntary return and reintegration“, the European Commission said in a press release.

Another €250 million will be used to provide emergency support to people and communities affected by conflict, displacement, epidemics and natural disasters. This part of the package includes not only areas in Africa, but also the Palestinian territories, Lebanon and Ukraine.

The funds are intended for crisis areas

The financial package covers two main areas - migration actions in Sub-Saharan Africa and emergency assistance for populations affected by humanitarian crises. The published information does not make it clear when exactly the distribution of the money will begin, nor how the funds will be divided between the individual countries and programs.

The aid was announced against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts, displacement, epidemics and natural disasters in several regions. For the Palestinian territories, Lebanon and Ukraine, the European Union provides support within the framework of the general emergency package.

Sources: BNR