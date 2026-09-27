Russia carried out strikes on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa

At least two people were injured in a series of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, the chairman of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, announced on Saturday evening in "Telegram", DPA reported.

Fires broke out in several places in Odessa, filling the city with thick clouds of smoke. The attacks hit private homes, a production facility and warehouses, Kiper said.

Yesterday, the Russian military carried out two strikes on a building materials store in Odessa.

Russia is increasingly striking Ukrainian cities with combat drones and ballistic missiles, while the situation on the ground remains stalemated, DPA recalls.

Ukraine has also attacked Russian oil and defense industry facilities with drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he saw no signs that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was ready to end the war soon, DPA reported.

In his evening video address on Saturday, Zelensky said that “the Russians are not preparing to end the war – "at least not at this moment."

“Putin always has some pretext - to reject a meeting, not to hold a trilateral meeting, not to talk, not to put an end to these killings," the Ukrainian head of state emphasized.

In this regard, nothing has changed for years, Zelensky added.

“He (Putin) is looking for pretexts to wage war. They always sound the same, and our most recent meeting with the US president shows it," the Ukrainian president also said.

According to him, Russia must have the will "to spend money not on death, but on something else, so that there is a desire to end the war."

Kiev is working on this issue together with its partners around the world, he added.

According to Zelensky, the American legislative package, known as the "Lindsey Graham" Act, which was adopted earlier in September by the US Congress, should be implemented even more vigorously, along with other mechanisms for putting pressure on Russia. The law allows the US president to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on goods from countries importing Russian energy.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ukrainian president reported civilian casualties and injuries in Ukraine following Russian air strikes and called on the US and EU to impose tougher sanctions on Russia.