Aviation expert: Russia has about 1,900 missiles and can accumulate several hundred more by winter

Russia has an arsenal of approximately 1,900 missiles and can accumulate several hundred more by the beginning of winter, UNIAN reported, citing an analyst's forecast.

Ukrainian aviation expert Bogdan Dolintse stated this on the air of “Kiev 24“, answering a question about Russia's arsenal.

“In general, Russia has approximately 1,900 missiles of all types“, he noted. Dolintse added that this applies in particular to over 500 “Onyx“, over 450 “Caliber“, over 400 S-400 missiles, over 100 “Iskander“, over 100 “Tsirkon“, Kh-101 missiles, as well as several dozen KN-23/KN-24 missiles and several dozen “Kinzhal“.

“Russia has the capacity to produce new missiles. According to various estimates, this equates to up to 200 ballistic and cruise missiles of various types per month,” the expert said, adding that since Russia uses fewer missiles than it produces, it is possible to stockpile them.

Dolyntse also stressed that Russia does not plan to use all 1,900 missiles, as at least two-thirds of them are in reserve. Therefore, by the beginning of winter, Russia could have accumulated several hundred cruise and ballistic missiles for strikes against Ukraine’s critical and energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Western countries to increase sanctions pressure on Moscow over the Russians’ continued attacks. “It is important for our partners not to forget. Russia is escalating tensions every day,” Zelensky said, calling on the US and the EU to impose tougher sanctions.