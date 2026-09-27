The Ukrainian General Staff reported 1,690 killed and wounded Russian servicemen over the past 24 hours. Thus, the total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale war are estimated at about 1,528,970 people, reported “Ukrainian Pravda“.

The Ukrainian side also reports more than 600 units of Russian equipment destroyed, not including drones. The losses include eight tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 57 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, and four air defense systems.

The General Staff also reported one Russian aircraft, 14 ground robotic complexes, 517 vehicles and tanker trucks, and seven units of special equipment. Separately, 1,826 operational-tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles were reported destroyed or damaged.

What does the Ukrainian assessment include

According to the Ukrainian side's summary, as of February 24, 2022, Russian forces have lost 12,384 tanks, 25,442 armored combat vehicles, and 50,428 artillery systems. The total figures also include accumulated losses from previous periods.

The statistics also include 2,163 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,677 air defense systems, 444 aircraft, 2,762 ground robotic complexes, 154,245 vehicles and tankers, and 4,756 units of special equipment.

“The data is being specified“, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

The published figures are an estimate by the Ukrainian military command. The statement does not specify individual areas of combat operations where the reported losses were inflicted, nor does it provide an independent verification of each of the figures.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda