WSJ: UPA dispute between Ukraine and Poland benefits Moscow

The dispute between Ukraine and Poland over the historical legacy of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) is worsening relations between the two countries and creating an opportunity for Russian intervention, writes The Wall Street Journal. Kiev and Warsaw identify Russia as a common enemy, but remain divided on how to assess the actions of the UPA and crimes against civilians during World War II.

In Ukraine, some of the UPA representatives are revered as heroes. In Poland, the organization is associated with mass murders of Poles committed during the Volyn tragedy. According to the American publication, Moscow is already using the Ukrainian politics of memory to support Vladimir Putin's claims that the war was started because of “denazification“ of Ukraine.

“One of the lessons of history is that when Poles and Ukrainians cannot find a common language, Moscow wins“, said Daniel Fried, a former U.S. ambassador to Poland and an expert at the Atlantic Council.

The decision on the Ukrainian unit caused a crisis

Tensions sharply increased in the spring after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a military unit an honorary name associated with the UPA. Warsaw described the decision as a serious step back in the years-long process of historical reconciliation.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle - Poland's highest state award. The Ukrainian president also did not participate in a Polish conference dedicated to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Polish side stated that it would block Ukraine's candidacy for membership in the European Union, while Kiev continues to insist on honoring the UPA. Thus, the dispute over historical memory has shifted to European integration and political relations between the two countries.

Exhumations restored some of the dialogue

After the escalation, Kiev and Warsaw took steps to reduce tensions. Zelensky promised access to the archives of Ukrainian services for researchers and allowed new exhumations of victims of the Volyn tragedy.

In Ostrovki and Wola Ostrovetska, in the Volyn region, Polish teams conducted exhumations between July 14 and August 7, 2026. The remains of 55 people were recovered and more than 300 personal items were found. The funeral of the victims was planned for August 30.

The Polish government stated that the search and exhumation process is being carried out in cooperation with the Ukrainian side. This cooperation has not eliminated the dispute, but has restored some practical contacts between the two countries.

Military dependence remains bilateral

Despite the political disagreements, Warsaw announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $50 million. Talks are also ongoing about the possible transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighter jets to the Ukrainian army.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ukraine needs Polish military support in its fight against Russia, while Poland is interested in Ukrainian technologies for the production of drones. The publication points out that deepening the conflict would weaken both sides.

In Poland, meanwhile, anti-Ukrainian sentiments have intensified among nationalist and far-right groups, and according to the publication, ethnically motivated crimes against Ukrainian citizens have also increased. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhy said that the most critical moment in relations has already passed, but called on Polish politicians not to use anti-Ukrainian rhetoric for election purposes.

Sources: UNIAN, Wall Street Journal