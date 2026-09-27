The Turkish car market is the sixth largest in Europe, reports "Hürriyet Daily News", citing data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association for the first eight months of 2026.

According to them, 564,241 vehicles were sold in Turkey in the period under review.

New car sales in Europe increased by 5.8 percent year-on-year in the January-August period, reaching 9.19 million.

Although it remains one of the largest car markets in Europe, the Turkish passenger car market has shrunk by over 13 percent compared to the previous year. This makes it the market with the weakest performance in terms of sales growth among the ten largest in Europe.

From January to August, 105,255 fully electric cars were sold in Turkey, ranking the country sixth in Europe. During the period under review, electric cars accounted for over 18 percent of all passenger car sales in Turkey.