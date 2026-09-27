Fico warns of early elections in Slovakia in January

Sudden parliamentary elections in Slovakia could be held as early as January if the ruling coalition does not resolve its internal conflict. Prime Minister Robert Fico warned during a television debate on Sunday.

“If Mr. Danko and Mr. Taraba do not come to their senses, there could be early elections in January“, Fico said, addressing coalition members. His statement was quoted by “Bloomberg“ and “European Truth“.

The dispute is between the party leader and its minister

For several months, Fico has been trying to overcome disagreements in the Slovak National Party. Its leader, Andrej Danko, is demanding the resignation of Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, who was originally nominated for the post by this party.

A possible government reshuffle could also change the composition of the parliamentary group supporting the cabinet. Taraba has hinted that after leaving the government, he could create a new faction together with other MPs. This would deprive Fico's cabinet of its majority in the 150-seat parliament.

The coalition is not talking about elections yet

None of the parties in the ruling coalition have openly called for an early vote. The prime minister's warning is aimed at preserving the parliamentary majority and putting pressure on his coalition partners to end the dispute.

„If you want to destroy it, destroy it. "Unlike others, I am ready by January," Fico said, describing the current government as the most difficult he has ever had to lead. The Slovak prime minister has held the post four times.

Slovakia's regular parliamentary elections are scheduled for September 2027. On Friday, Fico said his government could lose its slim majority in parliament.

Sources: Evropejska Pravda, Bloomberg