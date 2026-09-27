Russian strikes hit headquarters of leading Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar VIDEO

A Russian strike has hit the headquarters of Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, in Kiev. The company told Interfax-Ukraine that the building was hit, but there were no casualties. The information was cited by Reuters.

The Russian Defense Ministry said a Kyivstar data processing center had been hit. The department claims that the operator provides mobile services and high-speed Internet to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Moscow also reported a strike on a Vodafone Ukraine data center, the country's second-largest mobile operator. The company has not publicly commented on the claim, Reuters pointed out.

Injuries reported in data center attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has twice struck a data center in Kiev. He said two children and one adult were injured in the attacks. This report refers to a data center, not the information about the damage to the central office of “Kyivstar“.

Attacks on communications infrastructure have been ongoing for days. Over the past week, data centers of Ukrainian Internet providers have been hit. The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that the previous attacks had disrupted services for about 100,000 households in Kiev and the region.

Kiev warns of risk to information flow

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said that Russia had targeted large Ukrainian data centers with the aim of disrupting the information flow.

“Early warning of missile and drone threats is vital, it saves people's lives“, Sibiga wrote on the social network “Ex“.

At the moment, the damage to the central office of “Kyivstar“ and the Russian announcement of an attack on a data center of “Vodafone Ukraine“ have been confirmed. There is no independent confirmation of all the details provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Sources: BTA, Reuters, Interfax-Ukraine