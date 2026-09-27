Drone hits apartment building in Kiev, man dies in Kharkiv region

A Russian drone hit a nine-story apartment building in the Darnytsia district of Kiev, and a woman was injured in the impact. A man also died in the Kharkiv region after an FPV drone hit his car.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the drone hit the building on “Revutsky“ street at the level between the fourth and fifth floors. “According to preliminary information, a drone hit a nine-story apartment building in the Darnytsia district. Information about the injured is being specified“, the administration's statement said.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko specified that the fire on the fifth and ninth floors had been extinguished. Medics provided assistance to one injured woman on the spot. In the Solomensky district, cars caught fire after falling debris, and in the Goloseevsky district, debris fell into a park and an open-air fire were recorded. Debris also fell on the territory of a kindergarten in the Darnytsky district.

Man dies after being hit by a car in the Kharkiv region

In the village of Shestakovo, Chuguevsky district, an FPV drone hit a VAZ 2106 car, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported. The driver, 67 years old, died on the spot. His wife suffered an acute stress reaction.

Both incidents occurred against the backdrop of drone attacks on settlements and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Information about the casualties and damage in Kiev was provided by local authorities and emergency services, while the death toll in the Kharkiv region was reported by the prosecutor's office.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Interfax-Ukraina