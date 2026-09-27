Attacks damage businesses and homes in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih

Russian forces attacked three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region almost 20 times with drones and artillery. Businesses in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih were damaged, as well as residential buildings and public facilities in the region.

„The enemy attacked three districts almost 20 times with the help of drones and artillery“, reported the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration Alexander Ganja.

Damage in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih

A business, a sports school, an educational institution, apartment buildings and cars were damaged in Dnipro. In Kryvyi Rih, damage was caused to an enterprise.

In Nikopol region, Nikopol, Marganetska and Pokrovska municipalities were affected. A multi-storey building and a private house were damaged.

The published information does not indicate data on deaths or injuries. The amount of material damage was not reported either.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda