Swiss Foreign Minister Ruled Out Rejecting Neutrality After Referendum

Swiss voters have overwhelmingly rejected an initiative to tighten the definition of neutrality in the Constitution. 70.15% of those participating in the federal referendum voted against it, while 29.85% supported the proposal. The initiative did not receive a majority in any of the 26 cantons. Voter turnout was 47.06%.

The proposal would have stipulated in the basic law that Switzerland's neutrality would be "perpetual and armed". It would have limited the country's participation in military cooperation and activities with military alliances, except in the event of an attack or imminent threat against Switzerland. The initiative also envisaged a narrower framework for imposing sanctions against belligerent states.

Cassis: This is not a vote against neutrality

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that the result did not mean a rejection of neutrality.

“This result is not a vote against neutrality. Switzerland was neutral yesterday, it is neutral today and it will remain neutral in the future,“ said Cassis.

He pointed out that the practice of Swiss neutrality had developed over about 180 years and had been applied more strictly or more flexibly according to circumstances. He said the country's ability to assess each situation individually was key to its policy.

What remains unchanged

Rejecting the initiative preserves the possibility for Switzerland to combine neutrality with international security cooperation. The country is not a member of NATO, but has worked with the alliance for 30 years. Switzerland has also largely accepted the European Union's sanctions against Russia since the war in Ukraine began.

The Federal Council and parliament opposed the initiative, arguing that it would limit the country's diplomatic and defense maneuverability. Its supporters argued that a stricter constitutional framework was necessary to preserve Switzerland's independence and its role as a mediator in international conflicts.

Initial data cited by RBC showed a 69.73% vote “against“ and 30.27% “for“. The final results showed an even greater rejection of the proposal.

Sources: SRF, Anadolu Agency