Drones hit two cars in Kharkiv region: 2 victims

Two people were killed and two others were injured in two attacks with FPV drones against cars in Kharkiv region, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported. The attacks took place on September 27 in Chuguevsky and Kupyansky districts.

During the day in the village of Shestakovo, an FPV drone hit a VAZ 2106 car. The 67-year-old driver died on the spot. His 65-year-old wife suffered an acute stress reaction.

Later, another attack on a car was reported in the village of Velikiy Burluk. At around 3:35 p.m., the Russian military attacked the car with an FPV drone on a fiber optic cable, the prosecutor's office said.

A 41-year-old woman was killed in the second strike. A 46-year-old man who was also in the car was injured and hospitalized.

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office is treating both cases as attacks on civilian vehicles. No further details about the condition of the victims or the progress of the investigations have been reported.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda