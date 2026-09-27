Russian drones damaged the residence of the Saudi ambassador in Kiev

The Russian attacks on Kiev damaged a building used as the residence of the Saudi ambassador, as well as two kindergartens, two schools, a residential building, a car service, warehouses and communication infrastructure facilities. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, since the previous day, Russia has used a total of 277 strike drones against Ukraine, 155 of which were jet. One person was killed and dozens were injured in the attacks, Zelensky said. The Ukrainian president said that among the damaged sites in Kiev was the building used by the diplomatic mission of Saudi Arabia.

The strikes hit several districts of Kiev

The night attack caused a fire in a non-residential building in the Solomiansky district, where a man died. Three people were injured in the Shevchenkivsky district, including two 16-year-old children. Later, a drone hit a four-story administrative building in the Holosiivskyi district.

A multi-story building was hit in the Darnytskyi district, injuring a woman. The effects of the attacks were also registered in other parts of the Ukrainian capital. Apart from Kiev, damage was reported to facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region and to a building of a regional children's home in the Sumy region.

Zelensky urges new sanctions against Russia

„If Russia was really preparing for real steps towards de-escalation, this wave of drone terror would not have happened“, said Volodymyr Zelensky.

After the attacks, the Ukrainian president called on the United States to fully implement the sanctions-tariff law associated with Senator Lindsey Graham. Zelensky said that Moscow is using diplomatic signals to create expectations of de-escalation and postpone tougher international measures.

„We need to implement this law, and everyone in the world sees that there is a reason and there is something to implement it“, Zelensky said. He also called on other G7 and G20 partners to maintain their firm stance.

According to him, new sanctions packages are being prepared against financial chains, supply schemes for components and equipment for the production of Russian weapons, as well as against specific enterprises and individuals related to the production of Russian ballistic missiles. Zelensky said that these measures should come into force in October.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, Ukrinform, Deutsche Welle