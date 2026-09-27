The Iranian economy is likely to collapse within the next two weeks, US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant said in an interview with Fox News. According to him, another 15 million barrels of Iranian oil are being transported by sea, after which Tehran will have nothing to trade.

„There are only 15 million barrels of Iranian oil left that are being transported by sea. Iran will have nothing to trade“, Besant said. He linked the oil pressure to Tehran's attempts to reach a deal with the US.

Pressure on banks and crypto wallets

The US Treasury Secretary said that the US has closed three banks and targeted crypto wallets linked to Iran. Besant also said that Iranian airlines are “isolated from the world“ because of US economic sanctions.

“They are on their knees“, said Scott Besant.

The claim about a possible collapse of the Iranian economy was presented as a prediction by the US Treasury Secretary. The deadline he gave was "the next two weeks," without giving a specific date for the possible development in the interview.

Bessent defended Trump's economic policies

In the same interview, Bessent said that the tax, trade and energy policies of the administration of President Donald Trump, as well as deregulation, are stimulating economic growth in the United States.

He said that while "Wall Street has always done well," Main Street businesses, as small and local companies are often referred to in the United States, are also doing well. He said there is also a revival of small and local banks.

According to Bessent, deregulation will make economic growth "sustainable and non-inflationary." He cited regulatory predictability and the fact that the state does not interfere with business as factors that benefit both large and small companies.

Sources: BNR News, Fox News