UN, South Korea investigate landmine blast near DMZ

The UN force command and South Korea's armed forces have launched a joint investigation into a landmine explosion near the DMZ between North and South Korea. Nearly 40 officials searched the area where the blast occurred on September 21, South Korea's Joint Forces Command said, as quoted by Reuters.

The explosion injured three South Korean soldiers who were clearing a patrol road in the western sector of the DMZ. The heavily fortified area borders North Korea.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myeon said the blast was caused by a landmine. The origin of the device, however, has not yet been established. At this stage, there is no confirmation whether the mine was planted by North Korean forces or left over from an older fortification.

Military promises to release results

The South Korean armed forces said they would continue their investigation and determine the cause of the explosion. “They will investigate the cause of the explosion“ and release the results of the inspection, the military assured, after opposition lawmakers demanded more transparency in the case.

The calls for clarity are related to doubts that the explosive device may have originated in North Korea. Reuters notes that mine explosions and other explosions are a constant threat in the area around the demilitarized zone, where old devices and abandoned mines periodically injure soldiers on both sides.

North Korea strengthens its positions along the border

North Korean forces resumed fortification activities near the border in March. According to South Korean media, they include laying mines and building fences.

These activities increase concerns about the origin of the mine, but do not prove who planted the explosive device. The next stage of the investigation should clarify the cause of the explosion and whether it is related to new fortifications or a mine left over from the past.

Sources: BTA, Reuters