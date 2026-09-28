US and China enter new phase of AI battle

The race between the US and China for leadership in artificial intelligence is entering a new phase, in which technological rivalry is intertwined with the question of who will set the safety rules. US President Donald Trump said that the US side is ahead of China by between a year and a year and a half.

“We are maybe a year, even a year and a half ahead of China. There is no one in third place. It is just us and China“, Trump said. According to him, Washington has a significant lead, but maintaining it will be among the main topics of his talks with representatives of the technology sector.

Trump confirmed that he will meet with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. The US president also announced a meeting with other AI leaders at the White House on September 29. He rejected the idea that concerns about future risks should lead to a halt in the industry's development.

“We can't give up on an industry that's worth $1 trillion or more - $2, $3 or $4 trillion - just because we're afraid of something like that,” Trump said.

At the same time, Microsoft founder Bill Gates warned that international regulation of AI could be more complicated than the Cold War nuclear arms control negotiations. He said clear controls are needed to limit the use of the technology for harmful purposes.

“The biggest threat we face is people with malicious intent using artificial intelligence,“ Gates said.

He cited fraud, power outages and bank account encryption as possible abuses. His warning focuses less on the autonomous behavior of the systems than on their use by people and organizations with criminal intent.

China rejects “apocalyptic“ scenarios

In China, Western warnings about the “end of the world“ due to artificial intelligence are often perceived as an attempt to limit competition. The New York Times describes this approach as “fear marketing“, aimed at slowing down the development of Chinese companies.

Chinese experts and representatives of the technology sector believe that the likelihood of artificial intelligence becoming more powerful than the state is small. The country relies on broad powers of the authorities, including the ability to disconnect the internet connection, shut down the power supply or search for those responsible.

This does not mean that Beijing ignores security. China emphasizes specific threats such as cybercrime, malicious code and the possible use of artificial intelligence to create biological weapons. Requirements have been introduced for labeling content generated by AI, as well as for registering models with government authorities.

Thus, the US and China find themselves with different priorities. Washington talks about global leadership and the need for international rules, while Beijing focuses on state control and limiting specific risks. However, both countries accept artificial intelligence as a strategic technology that will have implications far beyond the tech sector.

Sources: New York Times, NBC News