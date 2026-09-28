Trump announces progress with China and meeting with Anthropic CEO

US President Donald Trump described his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as "very productive" and said that significant progress had been made between Washington and Beijing. The White House presented the results of the state visit as a step towards more stable relations, but assessments in US media indicate that concrete breakthroughs have been limited.

“We have made great strides, very positive for both countries“, Trump said during a conversation with Xi. The US president added that “both America and China are very pleased“ with the visit and described it as an extremely successful one. Trump and Xi have confirmed that they will meet twice more by the end of the year – at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in China and the G-20 meeting in the United States.

US and China open channel for talks on AI

According to the White House, the two countries have created a special dialogue on so-called “superintelligence“ - a term that the Trump administration uses instead of “artificial intelligence“ for the most powerful new systems. The next exchange on the topic is due to take place by November 2026, and Washington and Beijing have also agreed on a separate channel for communication in the event of incidents related to this technology.

The agreements were reached against the backdrop of fierce technological competition between the two countries. The White House also announced a consensus on tariff treatment of goods worth $30 billion in each direction, the creation of an investment council and a Chinese commitment to import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the United States in 2027 and 2028.

Talk with the head of Anthropic is coming

Trump has invited Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to a private dinner at the White House. According to Reuters, the meeting is scheduled for Sunday evening, and Axios describes it as the first private conversation between the two. The invitation was made after Amodei did not attend the state dinner with the Chinese leader.

The conversation will take place against the backdrop of differences between the two on the safety and regulation of artificial intelligence. Amodei calls for a delay in the development of the most powerful models until more reliable security mechanisms are built. Trump rejects such an approach and warns that excessive restrictions could weaken America's position in the race with China.

Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are also planning a meeting with executives from leading companies in the sector. It is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the White House. It is expected to discuss US competitiveness, security risks and the direction of US policy towards artificial intelligence.

The Washington Post pointed out that Xi's state visit ended with warm gestures and promises of new talks, but without many clearly announced breakthroughs. So the next test of what has been achieved will be future negotiations on trade, technology and rules for the development of superintelligence.

Sources: Reuters, Axios, Washington Post