Pope Leo XIV calls on France to continue the fight against pedophilia in the church

Pope Leo XIV has called on French bishops to continue the fight against violence against minors in the church and to maintain “the greatest vigilance“. He made the appeal during a meeting with the French Bishops' Conference at the sanctuary of “Notre Dame de Lourdes“ on September 27.

“You must continue on the path you have begun, maintaining the greatest vigilance“, the pope said, according to the text of the address published by the press service of the Holy See. Leo XIV spoke about abuses committed by representatives of the clergy or in a church environment.

What measures did the Pope indicate

Leo XIV assessed the actions of the French bishops in recent years. Among them, he indicated listening to the victims, the search for truth, justice, forgiveness and reparation. A separate priority was the commitment to a culture of prevention and protection from such crimes.

The Pope stated that some moments had been particularly difficult for the French Bishops' Conference, but did not indicate specific cases, new investigations or statistics. The address did not announce new deadlines for action.

Leo XIV added that the clergy needed support and encouragement. The meeting with the French bishops was part of his apostolic visit to France, which lasts from September 25 to 28, 2026.

Sources: RBC