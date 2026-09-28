Seoul demands Ukraine apologize over North Korean prisoners

The South Korean presidency has demanded an official explanation and apology from Ukraine for publicly disclosing the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea. Seoul claims Kiev violated an agreement to keep the case confidential, and later denied that such an agreement existed.

“The presidency expresses deep regret for Ukraine's unilateral disclosure and its untrue statement that there was no non-disclosure agreement“, the South Korean presidency said in a statement.

They added that the government would consider additional measures on the case if necessary. Seoul says the denial of the agreement has seriously damaged trust between the two governments and could affect bilateral relations.

The dispute began after Zelensky's speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the transfer in his address to the United Nations General Assembly last week. He said Ukraine had recently transferred to South Korea two North Korean soldiers captured while fighting on the side of Russia.

The two servicemen were captured in January 2025 in Russia's Kursk region. They are the first captured North Korean soldiers since Pyongyang sent troops to support Russian forces.

Seoul says Ukraine has repeatedly discussed the transfer through various channels and has asked for it not to be made public. According to the South Korean presidency, Kiev cited concerns that public disclosure would spark domestic criticism for refusing to allow the prisoners to be exchanged for Ukrainian servicemen.

South Korea cited the safety of the prisoners

South Korea agreed to keep the transfer secret for the safety of the two prisoners and their families. Seoul also cited diplomatic and humanitarian considerations.

A few days before the request for an explanation, the South Korean president expressed dissatisfaction with the public disclosure of the case. "I don't know why the Ukrainian side violated the agreement and made the case public, but it is regrettable," he said.

According to a South Korean opposition lawmaker, the two sides discussed the transfer after the two North Korean servicemen expressed a desire to be sent to South Korea.

The Ukrainian embassy in Seoul did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. The dispute comes amid South Korea's efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea and U.S. President Donald Trump's stated readiness for contacts with Pyongyang.

Sources: BTA, Reuters