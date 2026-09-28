The first EU diplomat: We must be on combat readiness for the next Russian hybrid attacks

There is evidence that Russia is preparing further sabotage against democracy in the EU in order to divide society, to dissuade it from supporting Ukraine, so our intelligence must be ready to react before these actions are carried out, writes BTA.

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas before the start of today's meeting of European defense ministers in Brussels.

She announced that today's meeting will discuss rules for interaction between European countries in cases of hybrid attacks. We will propose rules for actions in emergency cases, explained Kallas.

According to her, the EU is preparing additional proposals for inclusion in the lists of European sanctions due to the war in Ukraine. She noted that nearly 3,000 individuals and organizations have already been sanctioned. We need to increase the pressure, we are preparing a proposal to expand the list of those sanctioned, related to the financing and military-industrial complex of Russia, said Kallas.

The High Representative noted that today the European defense ministers will discuss the need to overcome the shortage of defense capabilities. They will also talk about the possibilities of urgently supplying Ukraine with air defense equipment. There is a need for EU countries to work more together, Kallas summarized.